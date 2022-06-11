Farmington Woman Arrested for Amphetamine Possession

Cortland, N.Y. (WHCU) – An alleged meth lab in Cortland. City Police responded to a house on Monroe Heights just before 2 a.m. on June 10th to locate 26-year-old Thomas Joseph for an active warrant. Officers say Joseph and three other people illegally entered a residence and were allegedly cooking meth. All four people were charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 2nd degree, felony burglary in the 2nd degree, and felony conspiracy in the 2nd degree.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO