Farmington Woman Arrested for Amphetamine Possession

By News Staff
 4 days ago

A probation visit led to the arrest of Farmington woman. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the Tuesday...

#Amphetamines#Baggies#Farmington Woman Arrested#Amphetamine Possession#Farmington Town Court#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

