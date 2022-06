The Cleveland Guardians have a great trio of rookies but they’re not the first. The Cleveland Guardians have a great trio of young rookies that are helping carry the team to success in 2022. The trio of Steven Qwan, Oscar Gonzalez, and Richie Palacios have emerged like a phoenix from the ashes of past failed callups like Bradley Zimmer and Bobby Bradley. What’s even more amazing is that the three of them essentially secured the outfield position for years to come, which was once a spot of weakness on the club.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO