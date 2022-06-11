ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo Woman Faces Felony Charges for Intimidation

By Ed Vivenzio
 4 days ago

A Waterloo woman faces felony charges after her Friday arrest. Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Cassidy Ward on...

FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested For Criminal Trespass

On June 14th, 2022 at 10:49 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Patrick G. Crawford, age 30, of Waterloo, NY following a disturbance at the Quality Inn. It was determined Crawford had an active trespass notice that barred him from entering the hotel. Crawford was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree.
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second arrest made for body found in Geneva

GENEVA, NY. (WHEC) — Police announced a second arrest for an investigation into a dead body in a parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital. Lacritia Verstraete, 24 of Waterloo, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and the concealment of a human corpse. The Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office took her into custody on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in Canandaigua.
FL Radio Group

Troopers Arrest Newark Woman on Warrant

On Tuesday State Troopers arrested Alexandrea Wilson, age 24, of Newark, on a warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and harassment. Wilson was transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dundee man charged with weapon possession

Police say a Dundee man was arrested on a bench warrant out of Penn Yan Village Court. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Elwood T. Hilligus Jr., 44, of Dundee for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers took custody of Hilligus on a bench warrant...
DUNDEE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Albion woman facing fraud charges

ALBION, N.Y. (WHEC) - An Albion woman is facing fraud charges and was arraigned in court on Tuesday. The New York Inspector General says the 54-year-old woman defrauded the workers' compensation system of more than $80,000 in insurance benefits. The woman's name was not released but she was arraigned on...
ALBION, NY
News 8 WROC

Second person arrested after body found behind Geneva hospital

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital. According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse. Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. […]
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Resident Accused of Intimidating a Witness

A Waterloo resident faces two felony counts of intimidating a witness or victim in Seneca Falls. Cassidy Ward was arrested following an investigation by the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office into an incident that occurred in Seneca Falls. No details of the alleged incident were released. Ward was brought...
WATERLOO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pair accused of fighting with Rome police during neighborhood dispute

ROME — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are both facing charges for fighting with police officers on Locomotive Avenue in Rome Saturday night, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Joshua N. Wiley, 20, of Rome, called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to report a...
FingerLakes1

Drunk driver arrested after complaint from local business

Police arrested a man in Penn Yan following a complaint at a local business. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Ray C. Ryan, 47, for driving while intoxicated and other violations. It is alleged that Ryan drove away from a local business and it was...
WHEC TV-10

Investigators are looking for this man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find a man with information that may be relevant to an ongoing investigation. Do you recognize this man? The sheriff's office Tweeted his picture last night but didn’t elaborate on what they are investigating.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Arrested on Penn Yan Bench Warrant

A Dundee man was arrested Sunday night on a bench warrant issued out of Penn Yan Village Court. 44-year-old Elwood Hilligus, Junior, is accused of failing to appear in court on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. After being arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Hilligus was...
DUNDEE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rose man charged with DWI after accident

A Rose resident was arrested after a motor vehicle accident. According to a news release, State Police from Wolcott arrested Alexander R. Musolino-Robledo, 27, of Rose for driving while intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in North Rose. Musolino-Robledo was found to be intoxicated...
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

