Man shot in leg Friday night on Solomon Road

Shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers were responding to a shooting at Solomon Road at 9:40 P.M. on Friday.

Immediately upon arrival a man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later transported to the hospital and the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The shooter was identified quickly and detained at the scene. The detectives from the JSO Violent Crimes Unit are taking over the investigation and have stated that there are no other individuals involved and that there is no current threat to the public.

