Congress & Courts

Nick Langworthy running for Congress in 23rd District

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy is running for Congress. He announced his candidacy Friday morning in New York’s newly-formed 23rd Congressional District. “Western New York and the Southern Tier deserves a conservative Republican Congressman who is tough enough to take the fight to...

