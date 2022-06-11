ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tawas City, MI

This Tropical Tiki Resort on Lake Huron is a Hidden Michigan Gem

By Tony LaBrie
 4 days ago
Located north of Tawas City in Oscoda, this colorful tiki resort might just be Michigan's best kept secret. It only feels like a secret to me because I had no idea that it even existed...until now. When you think of tropical getaways, most of us think Hawaii, Costa Rica,...

