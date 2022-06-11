ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Castleford release Jacques O’Neill from contract ahead of Love Island appearance

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261XpA_0g7fhgLb00

Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O’Neill has been released from his contract as he prepares to enter ITV’s reality show Love Island.

The Super League club have confirmed O’Neill’s release “to allow him to pursue another opportunity” and said they have first option to re-sign the 23-year-old if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

O’Neill took to his Instagram account to send a “something a little different” message.

A Tigers’ statement read: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that the club has agreed to release Jacques O’Neill from his contract to allow him to pursue another opportunity.

“The Tigers have the first option to sign O’Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league.

“Known for a fearless attitude on the field by Castleford supporters, the Cumbrian-born 23-year-old is a proud product of the Tigers’ youth system having come through both our scholarship and academy programmes before making his Super League debut.

“Castleford Tigers would like to wish Jacques well with his new opportunity and thank him for his efforts as a Tiger so far.”

Castleford’s media and marketing manager Tom Maguire tweeted: “Some boy about to enter a certain villa.”

It has been reported that O’Neill is the ex-partner of Gemma Owen, the daughter of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who is already a Love Island contestant.

O’Neill, who made his Super League debut for the Tigers in March 2019, had been hoping to regain a regular starting place after hamstring surgery before putting his playing career on hold.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matthew Mott wants England to enjoy sustained period of white-ball dominance

Matthew Mott has challenged England’s white-ball stars to target a prolonged period of dominance that is the hallmark of every truly great international side. Reigning 50-over World Cup champions but semi-finalists in the Twenty20 equivalent last autumn, England have appointed a limited-overs head coach who has a track record for instilling a ruthless outlook.
SPORTS
newschain

Laura Kenny among Olympic medallists in England squad for Commonwealth Games

Olympic medallists Dame Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Matt Walls and Ryan Owens have been named in a 35-strong Team England cycling squad for this summer’s Commonwealth Games. Fellow Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood and Evie Richards are also included, while there is an eye on the future with young quartet Lauren Bate, Milly Tanner, Sophie Capewell and Blaine Ridge-Davis, so impressive in recent women’s team sprinting, on the list.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Maguire
Person
Michael Owen
newschain

Danny Care told he has World Cup chance if he proves himself against Barbarians

Danny Care has been told by England that he could figure in their plans for next year’s World Cup if he makes the most of his international comeback. Care is hoping to play a role in Sunday’s fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham after earning a surprise recall by Eddie Jones nearly four years after winning the last of his 84 caps.
WORLD
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Itv#Cumbrian#Liverpool
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Is burnout behind England’s Nations League misery?

Player tiredness is likely to be a significant factor behind England’s poor form, PA news agency analysis suggests. Just over five months away from the World Cup in Qatar, the Three Lions are in the midst of their longest winless run since 2014 and their worst goalscoring sequence since 2007.
SPORTS
newschain

Stuart Broad hails ‘forward-thinking’ Brendon McCullum for inspiring England win

Stuart Broad has revealed head coach Brendon McCullum helped inspire England’s Trent Bridge triumph by urging his new team to “run towards the danger”. McCullum took up his post just a few weeks ago with a promise to bring a fresh, positive outlook to a side that had failed to win any of its previous five series and has immediately succeeded in changing the atmosphere.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy