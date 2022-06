The Indiana Rotary Club awards its annual scholarship to students who have attended the Indiana County Technology Center. The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students the opportunity to reduce the tuition fees at their selected postsecondary institution. This year four ICTC Seniors were selected to each receive $1,000 over the next two academic years. Five members of the Indiana Rotary Scholarship Committee interviewed the candidates as a means to select the students to receive this award. The 2022 graduates who were selected to receive the award are Kaeleigh Aikens, Health Occupations; Ronald Appleby, Information Technology Services (ITS); Tori Gearhart, Cosmetology; Quintin Neal, Welding.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO