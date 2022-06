An environmental charity has launched a scheme to allow Bristol consumers to “borrow” reusable coffee cups from one cafe and return them elsewhere when they are empty.Set up by Bristol-based charity City to Sea, it hopes to cut down on the 2.5 billion single-use cups thrown away in the UK every year.The pilot is being launched as part of the charity’s “Refill” campaign, which directs shoppers to sites where they can refill water bottles and shop with less plastic packaging.City to Sea, in partnership with environmental compliance scheme Ecosurety, plans to roll out the scheme to other major UK cities...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO