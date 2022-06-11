ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Comprehensive Map Ties Every Human Gene to Its Function

By Eva Frederick, MIT Whitehead Institute
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists used their single-cell sequencing tool Perturb-seq on every expressed gene in the human genome, linking each to its job in the cell. Genetics research has advanced rapidly over the last few decades. For example, just a few months ago scientists announced the first complete, gap-free human genome sequencing. Now researchers...

Astronomers Discover a Mysterious “Black Widow” Binary – With the Shortest Orbit Yet

When a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses, it may leave behind a neutron star. (Unless the leftover mass is too great, in which case it will keep collapsing into a black hole.) Rotating neutron stars that are observed to have pulses of radiation at very regular intervals are called pulsars. They don’t actually pulse themselves, but since they are rotating and their radiation shoots out in powerful beams, we detect a pulse each time the beam point in our direction.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
Aviv Regev
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Human Brain Project: Scientists Shed New Light on Human Brain Organization

Obviously, the human brain is incredibly complex, with about 100 billion neurons and an estimated 100 trillion connections. Even if you know the major areas of the brain, such as the cerebral cortex, cerebellum, hypothalamus, thalamus, frontal lobe, occipital lobe, temporal lobe, parietal lobe, amygdala, hippocampus, and medulla oblongata, you’re still far from understanding how the brain is organized on a deeper level that includes cellular, molecular, and gene expression patterns and relationships.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists release first analysis of rocks plucked from speeding asteroid

After a six-year journey, a plucky spacecraft called Hayabusa2 zinged back into Earth's atmosphere in late 2020 and landed deep in the Australian outback. When researchers from the Japanese space agency JAXA opened it, they found its precious payload sealed and intact: a handful of dirt that Hayabusa2 managed to scoop off the surface of a speeding asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
PC Gamer

A Google engineer thinks its AI has become sentient, which seems... fine

Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Comprehensive genomic analysis of primary malignant melanoma of the esophagus reveals similar genetic patterns compared with epithelium-associated melanomas

Primary malignant melanoma of the esophagus (PMME) is an exceedingly rare disease with a poor prognosis. The etiology of PMME remains largely unknown and genetic characteristics are yet to be clarified, essential for identifying potential therapeutic targets and defining treatment guidelines. Here, we performed whole-exome sequencing on 47 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded specimens from 18 patients with PMME, including 23 tumor samples, 6 metastatic lymph nodes, and 18 tumor-adjacent normal tissues. The genomic features of PMME were comprehensively characterized, and comparative genomic analysis was further performed between these specimens and 398 skin cutaneous melanomas (SKCM), 67 non-esophagus mucosal melanomas (NEMM), and 79 uveal melanomas (UVM). In the PMME cohort, recurrently mutated driver genes, such as MUC16, RANBP2, NRAS, TP53, PTPRT, NF1, MUC4, KMT2C, and BRAF, were identified. All RANBP2 mutations were putatively deleterious, and most affected samples had multipoint mutations. Furthermore, RANBP2 showed parallel evolution by multiregional analysis. Whole-genome doubling was an early truncal event that occurred before most driver mutations, except for in TP53. An ultraviolet radiation-related mutational signature, SBS38, was identified as specific to epithelial melanomas and could predict inferior survival outcomes in both PMME and SKCM patients. Comparing the mutational and copy number landscapes between PMME and other subtypes of melanoma revealed that PMME has a similar genomic pattern and biological characteristics to SKCM. In summary, we comprehensively defined the key genomic aberrations and mutational processes driving PMME and suggested for the first time that PMME may share similar genomic patterns with SKCM; therefore, patients with rare melanomas, such as PMME, may benefit from the current treatment used for common cutaneous melanoma.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

NASA to figure out how to get data on unexplained objects in the sky

On Thursday, NASA announced it's going to start working on a report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which are more commonly referred to as UFOs. The goal of the report isn't intended to draw any conclusions about their identity (or identities); instead, its goal is to figure out what data NASA either already has or could gather that would help us understand what they are and subject them to scientific study, if possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

When inflammation turns sour on T cells

Inflamed tissue has a special milieu, with hypoxia, high levels of metabolites from anaerobic glycolysis, and acidosis. Stimulation of a proton-activated receptor, TDAG8 (GPR65), in T cells has an important role in inflammatory bowel disease by balancing pro- and anti-inflammatory signals. Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are two forms of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

