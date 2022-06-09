ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars #24 - The Final Hunt

Gamespot
 4 days ago

COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA, former protégé of GRAND MOFF WILHUFF TARKIN,...

comicvine.gamespot.com

ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actress Says Their Character Was Originally Love Interest for Ewan McGregor

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Indira Varma says her role in the show was originally going to be the love interest for Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan. While doing an interview, Varma (best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones). It's becoming more and more public that Obi-Wan actually got some big rewrites from Joby Harold, after production on the series was shut down in 2020. Darth Vader was brought into the mix (and after Obi-Wan Episode 3 it's obvious why), and a story about Obi-Wan having a thing with Varma's Tala was cut.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
Will Hunt
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Guest Asked to Buy New Shirt to Comply with Walt Disney World Dress Code, Disney Breaking Galaxy’s Edge Timeline, Walls Up Around Alien Swirling Saucers, & More: Daily Recap (5/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 28, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Spider-Man Suffers Brutal Crash During Avengers Campus Show at Disneyland

Walt Disney theme parks recently opened up their Marvel Studios themed Avengers Campus and it has coincided with every project the studio has released. Avengers Campus features most of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Spider-Man. There's an attraction where Spider-Man can be seen swinging from a web that's attached to a crane and he kind of fails to land on a roof. Now, a new video has shown the wall crawler suffering a brutal crash.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Hayden Christensen 'Saddened' by Racist Remarks About 'Obi-Wan' Co-Star Moses Ingram (Exclusive)

Following news that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram was the target of racist attacks on social media, Hayden Christensen is standing up for his co-star. “I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me,” the actor tells ET’s Matt Cohen. “I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Defends Luke Fake-Out in Favor of Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi has surprised fans in the most interesting ways so far. For instance, people who were expecting to see a lot of Luke Skywalker were pleasantly shocked when the Star Wars series put the focus on his twin sister Leia Organa. But why lead viewers astray? Writer Joby Harold defended the decision to shine the spotlight on Leia instead of her brother.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Star Wars Villain General Grievous Was Almost Voiced By Gary Oldman

Actor Gary Oldman has revealed he might have starred in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith as one of the main villains, General Grievous. Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Gizmodo), Oldman said he wasn't able to appear in the movie for a very boring reason.
MOVIES
ComicBook

No, Star Wars Continuity Was Not Broken by Obi-Wan Kenobi

Back in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior to the events of A New Hope, which recontextualized Vader's line in the 1977 film, "I sense something, A presence I've not felt since..." The new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has once again recontextualized that piece of 1977 dialogue, or at least confirmed that their last meeting was not on Mustafar. Despite the cries of a vocal minority of audiences, after four episodes of the new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has not broken the overall continuity of the Star Wars series, especially in regards to the relationship between Obi-Wan and Leia Organa. Or, at least, it hasn't broken continuity yet.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Star Wars characters – from Ahsoka Tano to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Who are the best Star Wars characters? A long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away – well, a Tunisian desert in 1976 – George Lucas started work on a science fiction movie that would change pop culture forever. Since then, we’ve had 11 Star Wars movies, a growing number of TV series, and umpteen characters to fascinate ourselves with.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Beloved Character Sports Drastic New Look for Season 3

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars Celebration finally made its return much to the delight of diehard followers of the science-fiction franchise. True to form, the spectacle which runs until May 29th was home to several explosive reveals and announcements — including the debut of the first official teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest expansion to the monster hunting epic. Sunbreak will bring new monsters to the game, including retruning ones like Gore Magala, which means new armor and weapon types. The trailer also shows off a new menacing dragon that players will have to overcome. Additionally, the game receives a new jungle area. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to release June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES

