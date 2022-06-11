ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Organic Wine Bar Opens

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldaskellar Wine Company has officially opened in the South Wedge, serving at the corner of Gregory Street and South Avenue. Owned by Brandon Opalich, Aldaskellar...

www.wdkx.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community to celebrate Juneteenth with festivities this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the date when thousands of slaves in Texas finally learned they were free. It came two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The Rochester community will be celebrating Juneteenth this coming weekend. It has been celebrated within the Black community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No cash accepted at checkout?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's answer a good question about shopping. This is about how payment at self-checkout at the grocery store. A viewer called us asking: "Why do the self-checkouts at Wegmans not accept cash?”. That is true. They don't take cash or coin. It's something we're seeing...
Syracuse.com

First Look: A new Syracuse ghost kitchen pays homage to Rochester’s Garbage Plate

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunfight on same block as school on Rosewood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said several men were firing gunshots at each other in northeast Rochester on Tuesday evening, including on the same block as John James Audubon School No. 33. No one was shot and one person is in custody. Rochester police were at the corner of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This New Diner In Cheektowaga Is A Hidden Gem

You may remember the 35-year legacy of Frank’s Drive-In on Harlem Rd., and that building has now been revamped and reopened to be your new favorite diner. This diner in Western New York has only been open for a few months, yet it’s still considered to be one of Cheektowaga’s best-kept secrets.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Wine#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Aldaskellar Wine Company#Swan Dive#Wham
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Presenting with Pizza – Village of Hilton

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a new monthly program where a local presenter will speak about an interesting topic or history, followed by pizza. All presentations will occur on the fourth Monday of the month with most presentations in the morning followed by a lunch of pizza and a beverage.
HILTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Rochester Beacon

Event to examine Rochester’s elusive Black prosperity

George Floyd’s death in police custody two years ago sparked international protests that led much of the corporate world to ramp up anti-racist messaging and pledge support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Late last year, the New York Times published an article probing this commitment’s potential. Can corporate...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Headliners to perform free shows at this year’s Jazz Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be held June 17-25 in Rochester. Festival Executive Director and Co-Producer Marc Iacona discussed the highly anticipated community event Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation. “It feels like the first one since the...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Texas Bar-B-Q Joint making some changes

Texas Bar-B-Q Joint is now in its 15th year, and we have been through so much! Now we are facing new challenges, but we will overcome them – that is why we are modifying our menu in Spencerport. We are pivoting to a limited quick menu, similar to that of the Outlaw Potato Shack, including pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and potatoes, to name a few items. We will also increase our service offered with curbside pickups. I know many people will be disappointed in this change, but we assure you this would not be done if it wasn’t absolutely necessary for TBJ to succeed. We measure success not by wealth but by being able to provide the best food at a competitive price for a long period of time! There are three main factors that led us to this change: staffing, food cost and supply, and catering demand. First, like many industries, we are facing staffing shortages; by limiting the menu, we are able to provide the most popular items with a smaller staff, and this, in turn, should help us alleviate so many days we are closed. Second, inflation is not slowing down, and it affects everyone at every level. With a limited menu, we will be able to absorb some of this inflation and not have to pass it down to you. Along with food costs, we are also struggling with product availability. Limiting the menu will help keep our great BBQ, which you have loved for 15 years, in the community. Finally, our catering demand is higher than ever. Now that so much has returned to normal, we have had a surge in catering similar to pre-covid levels. By limiting the menu, we can move resources to fill the demand where it is needed, and we are keeping our full catering menu available.
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigating gunfight among several men

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident near Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace on Tuesday night. Police were at the corner of Denver Street and Rosewood Terrace around 8:15 p.m. when they came across several men firing guns at one another. Police chased after one of...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good Times At The University United Festival In Buffalo [Photos]

Get ready for a great time at the free University United Festival with the entire family. The festival expanded to two days this year - Saturday, June 11, which already took place, and Sunday, Jun 12, 2022. It is at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field, across from the VA Hospital on Bailey Avenue in the heart of Buffalo’s University District. Whether or not you and your family live in the University District, you are still invited out to enjoy lots of fun activities. The brainchild of University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and his wonderful staff, the festival is more than just a concert.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Seabreeze Gears Up For Summer 2022

Either though the weather might be up and down, summer is just around the corner. A Rochester staple, Seabreeze, is getting ready for its 144th season, officially kicking off Thursday, June 23rd. This will be Sebreeze’s first full operations, after having shut down completely in 2020. Genevieve Norris-Brown, General...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy