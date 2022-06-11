COC Brings Back Annual Golf Classic

It was a double-double header sweep of the Twin Cedars boys and girls of Summer as the class 1A #13 softball squad unloaded on Murray to a combined 27-0 in a varsity double header. The Sabers took game one 14-0 as Grace Bailey got the win striking out four and allowing just one hit in three innings of work. Chloe Durian held the big bat going 3/3 and six RBI while Jillian French socked a home run and drove in four. The nightcap was nearly as lopsided as the Sabers won 13-0. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win throwing all three innings striking out four. Durian stayed hot with three more RBI for a nine RBI night. Twin Cedars is now 14-1. Over at the baseball field the Sabers got Murray twice 8-5 in game one and 5-4 in walk off fashion in game two. Coach Mark Schroeder told KNIA/KRLS Sports that those were two huge wins for his team to get back on track. The Sabers baseball squad will host Collins/Maxwell tonight, while the softball squad travels to arch-rival Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.

MURRAY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO