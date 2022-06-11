COC Brings Back Annual Golf Classic

An interactive week of activities incorporating the history of Pella’s Dutch heritage returns to the Pella Historical Village this summer. Lisa Zylstra is bringing back the Dutch Day Camp for the 30th year on July 18th to 22nd, a program that includes Dutch games, speaking and singing in the native language, crafts, and history lessons specific to Pella’s founding and 175th anniversary. The camp is open to incoming 5th and 6th graders and programming will be co-hosted by Jim Uitermarkt and Dr. Ronald Rietveld. Registration costs $80 for Pella Historical Society members and $100 for non-members, and includes a daily sack lunch. Find details at the Pella Historical Society website and hear more about the return of Dutch Day Camp on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
