Pella, IA

COC Brings Back Annual Golf Classic

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Opportunity Center hosted the 20th annual COC Golf Classic Friday...

Area Golfers Earn Statewide Postseason Honors

The Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association has announced All-State and All-Tournament teams for the 2022 season. In Class 3A, Pella Senior Will Simpson and Knoxville Sophomore Evan Smith were first team All-State and All-Tournament team selections. This is the second consecutive season both were recognized for their regular season scoring average and state tournament placement. Simpson placed 2nd among individuals for the 4th place Dutch team and Smith tied for 4th among individuals on Knoxville’s 5th place team at the state meet. Simpson is heading to Troy University to continue his golf career this fall.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Dutch Day Camps to Return to Pella Historical Village

An interactive week of activities incorporating the history of Pella’s Dutch heritage returns to the Pella Historical Village this summer. Lisa Zylstra is bringing back the Dutch Day Camp for the 30th year on July 18th to 22nd, a program that includes Dutch games, speaking and singing in the native language, crafts, and history lessons specific to Pella’s founding and 175th anniversary. The camp is open to incoming 5th and 6th graders and programming will be co-hosted by Jim Uitermarkt and Dr. Ronald Rietveld. Registration costs $80 for Pella Historical Society members and $100 for non-members, and includes a daily sack lunch. Find details at the Pella Historical Society website and hear more about the return of Dutch Day Camp on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Double Sweeps Murray In Diamond Action

It was a double-double header sweep of the Twin Cedars boys and girls of Summer as the class 1A #13 softball squad unloaded on Murray to a combined 27-0 in a varsity double header. The Sabers took game one 14-0 as Grace Bailey got the win striking out four and allowing just one hit in three innings of work. Chloe Durian held the big bat going 3/3 and six RBI while Jillian French socked a home run and drove in four. The nightcap was nearly as lopsided as the Sabers won 13-0. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win throwing all three innings striking out four. Durian stayed hot with three more RBI for a nine RBI night. Twin Cedars is now 14-1. Over at the baseball field the Sabers got Murray twice 8-5 in game one and 5-4 in walk off fashion in game two. Coach Mark Schroeder told KNIA/KRLS Sports that those were two huge wins for his team to get back on track. The Sabers baseball squad will host Collins/Maxwell tonight, while the softball squad travels to arch-rival Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
MURRAY, IA
Pella Graduate Leach Signs to Compete with Alabama Speech Team

A Pella High School graduate has officially signed to continue her speech and drama career in college. Six-Time Individual All-State Speech Selection Maggie Leach will compete for the Alabama Crimson Tide Speech Forensics team starting this fall. On top of her individual honors, Leach was also a Large Group Speech All-State selection with Improv in 2022 and Musical Theater in 2020, and was Mrs. White in the 2021 production of Clue: On Stage. Maggie was featured on Monday’s Let’s Talk Pella to discuss her future in speech and the end of her reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.
PELLA, IA
4A #10 Knoxville Softball Wins On A Walk-Off Walk Over Pella

A day after Pella got a walk off win over cross town rival Pella Christian, the class 4A #10 Knoxville Softball Squad did the same to the Dutch as the Panthers got a walk off walk to beat Pella 2-1 on Tuesday in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Both teams played to a stalemate the first three innings, but not without chances to score early. Pella finally dented the scoreboard in the 4th inning after Thea Wisse reached on an error and came home on another Panther mistake to make it 1-0. The lead was short-lived as Knoxville tied it in its half of the 4th when Emma Dunkin was hit by the pitch on bases loaded which brought home Lexi Koons. It stayed tied with both teams leaving scoring opportunities on the table until the bottom of the 7th when bases were loaded again and the Panthers got a free pass to win the game as Marlea Cox got the winning RBI. A relieved Knoxville Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a good comeback from a disappointing night on Monday.
PELLA, IA
Pella Baseball Bats Carry Them to Road Win at Fairfield

The Pella baseball team’s bats carried them against Fairfield on a long road trip east and an 11-5 victory Tuesday. Pella had four players with three or more hits, including Isaiah Kettler, Quinn Rhamy, Caleb Stewart, and Tate Weesner. Nathan Carey earned his first career varsity pitching victory with three strikeouts in four innings. The 11-7 Dutch will host Indianola for a doubleheader this evening; game two can be heard at approximately 7:15 p.m. on the KRLS3 stream with varsity competition starting at 5:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Schools Host Reception for Retiring Superintendent Art Sathoff

A retirement reception was held for Indianola Community School District Superintendent Art Sathoff Tuesday. Sathoff announced his intent to retire in December of 2021, after which the Indianola School Board conducted their hiring process. Iowa High School Music Association Executive Director Alan Greiner presented Sathoff with recognition of his work with the association over the years.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola School District Summer Meals Program Information

The Indianola School District free summer meals program is continuing through the summer, with two sites available to all kids age 3 through 18. Whittier Elementary – 1309 W Salem – Breakfast from 7-9:30am and Lunch from 11am-12:30pm. Indianola Church of Christ – 1112 E Iowa Ave –...
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – Chamber Golf

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter about the upcoming Indianola Chamber of Commerce golf classic in July. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Norwalk’s Bice Named Miss Soccer

Norwalk striker Jocelyn “Jojo” Bice was named 2022 Miss Soccer of Iowa, as announced by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. Bice was an All-State selection this past spring and in her junior campaign, and was recognized for her achievements on and off the pitch, including Academic All-State honors and several DMACC awards for excellence in the classroom. Jojo tallied 46 goals in 2022, leading the Warriors to the 2A State Semifinals in back-to-back seasons.
NORWALK, IA
Knoxville Baseball Falls To Bondurant-Farrar

The Knoxville Baseball Squad fell to Bondurant-Farrar 6-0 on Tuesday night. The Panthers were unable to get much going at the plate. Coach Tuner Devore said it was a struggle at the plate and his team was unable to get going. Knoxville is now 10-9 this season and returns home to face Pleasantville tonight. That game can be heard live on 95.3 KNIA starting at 7:15.
KNOXVILLE, IA
#13 Twin Cedars Softball Upends #5 Martensdale-St. Mary’s

The class 1A #13 Twin Cedars Softball Squad got one of its biggest wins in recent memory knocking off class 1A #5 Martensdale-St. Mary’s on Monday night 3-0. Grace Bailey got the complete game shutout scattering eight hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. She also helped her own cause by socking a two run home run in the 1st inning. The Blue Devils had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the 7th but Cristen Durian turned a game-ending double play. Twin Cedars is now 12-1 and dive back into Bluegrass Conference play tonight against Murray.
CEDAR, IA
Pella Christian and Norwalk Baseball Rematch Tonight on Eagle Lane

The Pella Christian and Norwalk baseball squads will square off tonight for the second time this season, but this time in a doubleheader. The two teams’ first meeting this summer was at Norwalk back on May 23rd to open Little Hawkeye Conference play. In last month’s game, the Warriors...
PELLA, IA
Non-Profit Organizations Invited to This Week’s Thursdays in Pella

Each year, the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance reserves one of their Thursdays in Pella evenings to focus on families and non-profit organizations. The PACE Alliance is inviting all non-profit organizations and service clubs that are a 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 in Pella or Marion County (and service Pella) to this week’s celebration, “A Family Affair,” from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday at Pella’s Central Park. Each participating entity needs to provide an interactive booth/tent/table, including children-friendly games or activities.
PELLA, IA
Pella Public Library to Host Presentation About AmeriCorps Seniors Today

The Pella Public Library invites the community to attend a presentation about the AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The event will be held today at 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Coordinator for the Marion and Madison County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Mildred Chihak will present information about the history of the effort, and participants at the presentation can learn how to become an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer or sign up to use the RSVP services. The national program funded through AmeriCorps Seniors partners with public and private nonprofit organizations to provide volunteers. Within Iowa, 66 counties have an RSVP; each is unique to the needs of their community.
PELLA, IA
Norwalk Softball Shuts Out Indianola in Warren County Clash

The #5 Norwalk softball team blanked Warren County rival #7 Indianola Monday evening in a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup 7-0. Warrior pitcher Zadie Wadle was near unhittable on the evening, allowing only two Indians hits and earning 12 strikeouts, six of them looking. Warrior catcher Lauren Black hit a solo...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Blake homers as Indianola baseball team tops Norwalk 3-2

Indianola junior Brady Blake bashed his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the first and pitched the last three innings on the mound Monday night, helping the Indians hold off Norwalk 3-2 in a matchup of Little Hawkeye Conference baseball rivals. Blake allowed four hits and...
INDIANOLA, IA
Pleasantville Baseball and Softball fall to Van Meter

The Pleasantville Baseball Team fell to Class 2A #1 Van Meter 8-1 on Monday night. The Trojan offense was led by AJ Bull, Trevor Daggett, and Caleb Cook, all with singles. With the loss, the Trojans fall to 9-9 overall. Next up for Pleasantville will be on the Road at Sigourney tonight at 6:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
Melcher-Dallas Softball And Baseball Fall To Lamoni

For the second straight night, both Melcher-Dallas diamond squads had tough nights at the ballpark as the softball squad fell to Lamoni 12-2 and baseball lost to the Demons 15–0. In the softball game the Saints fell behind 8-0 and were unable to catch up. The Saints committed eight errors with Saydi Benz took the loss for the Saints while Peyton Anderson was the only Melcher-Dallas player with more than one hit. On the baseball field, the Saints allowed four runs in the 1st, nien in the 2nd and two more in the 3rd to fall 15-0. Cole Metz got the only hit for the Saints as Mason Dejong took the loss.
LAMONI, IA
Pella Softball Overcomes Late Deficit to Topple Pella Christian

A pair of home runs gave Pella the edge despite 10 defensive errors against #9 in 2A Pella Christian as the Dutch defeated the Eagles 8-6 in nine wild innings, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Monday night. A quiet pair of opening innings set the stage for the teams...
PELLA, IA

