WWE SmackDown: Gunther wins gold, defeats Ricochet

The hottest team in baseball is the defending champions. The Atlanta Braves have erased a slow start and are now a clear second in the NL East. While they still have ground to catch the dominant Mets, the Braves have put themselves firmly in the postseason mix for the second straight season. Ronald Acuña Jr's health and MVP-like play have played a huge role in the resurgence of the defending champs, can they stay hot on Sunday?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO