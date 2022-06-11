WWE SmackDown: Gunther wins gold, defeats Ricochet

My oh my, a lot can change in a couple of weeks, eh?. At the end of May, the Atlanta Braves stood at 23-27, at risk at losing any hope of a National League East divisional crown as the New York Mets looked like perhaps the best team in baseball.
Over this 11-game win streak, the Braves have had some timely home runs. It feels like everyone is hitting, and even guys who have struggled like Adam Duvall are finding green grass. William Contreras and Michael Harris II have been a big part of the resurgence as well. The ball is flying out of the yard, but can everyone in this lineup sustain this strong stretch?
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured left foot during his fifth-inning at-bat Monday against the Washington Nationals, the team announced. The injury appeared to happen as he left the batter's box while grounding out. After he fell down, Albies slowly left the field without help but was then seen hopping on one foot toward the clubhouse.
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Berti is being replaced at third base by Luke Williams versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 110 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .269 batting average with a .780 OPS, 2 home runs,...
The hottest team in baseball is the defending champions. The Atlanta Braves have erased a slow start and are now a clear second in the NL East. While they still have ground to catch the dominant Mets, the Braves have put themselves firmly in the postseason mix for the second straight season. Ronald Acuña Jr's health and MVP-like play have played a huge role in the resurgence of the defending champs, can they stay hot on Sunday?
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.
