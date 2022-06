Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows of the Baker Mayfield era with the organization. Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio was there when Mayfield came off the bench to beat the New York Jets in downtown Cleveland in his official pro debut on a Thursday night in September 2018, and the 30-year-old was also on the roster last season as Mayfield struggled while playing through a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered early in the campaign.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO