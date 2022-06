HOT SPRINGS – A house fire along Happy Hollow Street on Wednesday, May 25, claimed the life of Judith Bredlau, 81, of Hot Springs. According to Fall River County Emergency Manager Frank Maynard, the fire was reported at around 6 p.m. at 1902 Edgewood Terrace. Fall River County Sheriff Bob Evans said firefighters with Hot Springs VFD and Hot Springs VAMC responded to the call and were told on arrival that it was possible that there was at least one occupant inside as neighbors had seen Bredlau outside in her yard earlier in the day.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO