Man Charged With Manslaughter In Double Murder Case
HARDINSBURG – A Breckinridge County jury has found a Louisville man guilty on two counts of manslaughter in connection to a double murder near Custer. After a four day trial...www.wxbc1043.com
HARDINSBURG – A Breckinridge County jury has found a Louisville man guilty on two counts of manslaughter in connection to a double murder near Custer. After a four day trial...www.wxbc1043.com
Amazing. 10yrs for someone that took a life!! That’s just saying, hey, if you’re not busy for the next 10yrs or maybe less. Just milk someone and take some time off on tax payers money.
Comments / 1