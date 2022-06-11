ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

Man Charged With Manslaughter In Double Murder Case

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

HARDINSBURG – A Breckinridge County jury has found a Louisville man guilty on two counts of manslaughter in connection to a double murder near Custer. After a four day trial...

www.wxbc1043.com

Wolverine, MI
4d ago

Amazing. 10yrs for someone that took a life!! That’s just saying, hey, if you’re not busy for the next 10yrs or maybe less. Just milk someone and take some time off on tax payers money.

wdrb.com

Court records: Security guard accused of fatally shooting man at Louisville gas station shouldn't have had gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court records show a gas station security guard charged with shooting and killing a man should not have been carrying a gun. Court records show Tavon Parrish, 31, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Louisville in July 2021. As part of the plea, he agreed to give up his gun and not have a firearm for two years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Clarkson man sentenced to 20 years after being arrested with nearly 5 ounces of methamphetamine

A Clarkson man has reached a plea deal which will send him to prison for 20 years on drug and persistent felony offender charges. William E. Downs, 53, reached the plea agreement with the Grayson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office just before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning. According to court documents, Downs pled guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree persistent felony offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CLARKSON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Louisville Gas Station Guard Charged With Murder

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Arrest records say a Louisville gas station security guard who shot a man during a confrontation over a beer has been charged with murder. An arrest report states that 31-year-old Tavon Parrish was working security at a Thornton’s in downtown Louisville when the shooting happened Sunday night. Parrish told police that he confronted the man about allegedly stealing a beer and they argued. The report says Parrish told police he shot the man because he believed the man wanted to fight him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

L’field man accused of forcibly raping teenager

A Leitchfield man has been accused of raping a teenager and threatening to cause “death or serious injury” to the victim. Hugh J. Mudge, 23, was served with an indictment warrant by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office accusing him of first-degree rape (forcible compulsion), first-degree sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and third-degree terroristic threatening.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Custer, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Breckinridge County, KY
City
Hardinsburg, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wxbc1043.com

Escaped Daviess Inmate Re-Captured

OWENSBORO (06/13/22) – Authorities say a Daviess County Detention Center who fled from custody while seeking medical treatment has been re-captured. 21-year-old Mary Lou Eggleston was arrested by Owensboro Police Monday night after they received a call of a suspicious person along New Hartford Road. Eggleston had fled from the Owensboro Health Regional facility Thursday after being transported there for treatment. Eggleston was charged with Escape, 2nd Degree, & Theft of Identity. A man with Eggleston, 23-year-old Jayvon Fountain, was arrested on related and unrelated charges to the escape.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Glasgow: Domestic complaint leads to drug, child endangerment charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, June 14, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Valley View Drive on a domestic complaint. Officers say they found digital scales, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a search of the residence. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW MUGS) The Department Of Social Services was called to...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Man convicted in killings of two men in Breckinridge Co. nearly two years ago

A man has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter in the killings of a Breckinridge Co. man and Elizabethtown man nearly two years ago near Custer. Robert Lee Johnson, 24, of Louisville, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the August 2020 death of 45-year-old Steven R. Gann, of Garfield, and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Jacob R. Loeffler, of Elizabethtown, according to a report by WXBC.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
FOX59

Elizabethtown man dead in crash on State Road 7

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An accident involving three vehicles claimed the life of a 72-year-old man from Elizabethtown, according to authorities. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred on State Road 7 just north of S. 450 E at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, deputies reported a semi, an SUV and a […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, IN
Person
Robert Johnson
#Sentencing#Double Murder#Blackberry#Prison#Violent Crime#Iroquois
FOX59

Man told police he ‘panicked,’ dumped overdose victim in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of dumping an overdose victim at a Seymour park. Warren Scott Ross, 31, of Commiskey, is charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness, according to court records. On June 6, officers with the Seymour Police Department found an unresponsive woman lying in the grass at […]
SEYMOUR, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON POLICE ARREST TWO ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

June 11, 2022, Madison Police arrested Hollie L. Beckley 26, Bedford, Kentucky, and John W. McClellan 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. The two were taken into custody after a traffic stop executed by Patrolman Curtis Shelpman at St. Michaels and First Street. Officer Shelpman stopped the vehicle, driven by McClellan, for an equipment violation. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine, legend drugs and narcotic paraphernalia. Both were taken into custody without incident.
MADISON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
foxlexington.com

Multiple cars hit with gunfire overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Richmond Road. The Lexington Police Department said the shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2,000 block of Richmond Road. Two cars were hit with gunfire, one of which had passengers in it. One of the victims was hurt from broken glass but made it to a hospital for treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY
wxbc1043.com

Taylor Shooting Lawsuit Plantiffs Seeking Change Of Venue From Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Louisville by the neighbors of Breonna Taylor who had police bullets fly into their apartment has an interesting twist. The neighbors are asking a judge to move their lawsuit out of Louisville because “fatigue” over the Taylor case could sway a jury in favor of the police. The motion from Cody Etherton and Chelsey Napper says Taylor’s “ghost haunts any legal proceeding in Louisville.” They argue the acquittal in March of former officer Brett Hankison showed the bias against Etherton and Napper’s case. The two had testified against Hankison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man in the Portland neighborhood this morning is being called a homicide. Louisville Metro police called to the 200 block of N. 26th Street around 5:50 a.m. found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to University Hospital where...
LOUISVILLE, KY

