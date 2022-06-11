ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fiesta to Benefit Erie Humane Society

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Erie Humane Society hosted its first fundraiser of the summer and it was quite...

YourErie

Third annual Food ‘N Cruze takes place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove

Cars and food came together for an event that one priest is calling “a match made in Heaven.” The third annual Food ‘N Cruze took place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove on Tuesday night. Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their classic rides for people to enjoy. Admission to this event was free, but donations […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie baker hopes to connect people and food

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was rhubarb behind the garage. Jessica Schultz was an afternoon kindergartner then, and she’d spend time with grandma in the mornings and on some weekends. Grandma sent her to pick the rhubarb. Together, they made rhubarb pies. There was science then (science is behind everything tangible), but grandma either didn’t know about […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback packs up and rides to new home

One local nonprofit is packing up and riding to their new home in East Erie County. Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has called Fairview home since 1981, but the organization will be moving to Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford. “It’s been home. This is where the program started and there’s just a lot of […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

City of Erie to honor Juneteenth

The City of Erie is honoring Juneteenth this weekend with a block party while celebrating African American culture. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of African American slaves with it’s origins on June 19, 1865. There are several events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, including a block party on June 18 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback moving to new Waterford home

A local nonprofit is packing up and riding to its new home in east Erie County. For over 40 years, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has been located in Fairview helping children and adults with special needs. On Tuesday, seven horses were loaded up in trailers to head to their new home at Amber […]
erienewsnow.com

Lake City Fire Company to Hold 96th Annual Carnival this Week

Lake City Fire Company is holding its 96th annual carnival this week. It runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Station 56 firehouse on 2232 Rice Ave. The fundraiser features live music, food, bingo, Chinese auction, games, drawings and a...
LAKE CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

CCHS to waive dog adoption fees

With 31 dogs currently up for adoption, and at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days, the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) has announced it will waive dog adoption fees. Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says they have decided to waive adoption fees until they can get the dog population down to a manageable level.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

The Brig Cigar Lounge Coming to Downtown Erie

The latest business among the Erie Downtown Development Corporation projects is a cigar lounge. The Brig Cigar Lounge will be located on the third floor of the Bonnell Building on State Street above the Primo Tailor business. The business will be formally announced during a private event Wednesday evening at...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

North East community celebrates return of Gibson Days

One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local. […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Finding Happiness by Finding Missing Persons

Merry Williams, of Jamestown, New York, has many reasons to feel good. She is expecting her second child any time now. She also is the founder of a network of volunteers that has been very successful in helping families find loved ones who become missing. Merry is the founder of...
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank Operating on Less than 1-Day Supply, in Need of Donors

Community Blood Bank is operating on less than a one-day supply of blood and is in need of donors, it said Wednesday. As it tries to increase the blood supply, there will be a blood drive at Millcreek Community Hospital on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also offering a chance to win a $1,000 gas card for anyone who donates blood in June.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
2 On Your Side

Free rabies clinic to be held in Chautauqua Co. July 7

CLYMER, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua Co. and your pet is due for a rabies vaccination soon, there's a chance to get it taken care of for free next month. The Chautauqua Co. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health will hold a free clinic July 7. It will take place from 5-7 PM at the Tow of Clymer Highway building at 8026 Rt. 474.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022 Fireworks Guide for Western New York

It's almost time to celebrate America's Birthday. Here is your complete guide to all of the fireworks happening this year across Western New York. The list below will be updated as we get more info on the fireworks shows planned across Western New York. FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022:. Niagara Falls...
erienewsnow.com

New Service Providing eBike Rentals, Drop-offs in Erie

A new service in Erie is making it easy to get and use an electronic bike. eBike Drop said it can drop off the bikes at homes, hotels and other businesses. They are also available at select drop off and pick up locations in downtown Erie, on the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park.
ERIE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
YourErie

Erie Streets Department takes caution for employees during heat wave

It’s a hot one on Wednesday, and this could last into Thursday. As the weather heats up, so does the safety concern of those working outdoors. The City of Erie Streets Department was busy on Tuesday morning paving near the intersection of East 37th and Holland Streets. The department is making sure that their employees […]
YourErie

Three 22 Fragrances holds grand opening

One local store on State Street held their grand opening on Saturday. Three 22 Fragrances began three years ago by Co-Owners Mike Day and Anthony Medina. The two owners started the candle making business from home and little by little they built themselves up. The business was doing very well, until COVID hit. “Then like […]
ERIE, PA

