As I write this LTE, I optimistically and eagerly await the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade. Of course, not everyone agrees and we may never agree but I want to share why I feel this way. When abortion became legal, I was 16 and pregnant. I was under the impression by those in my circle that abortion was some wonderful innovative procedure that magically made you unpregnant and life would go on as before.

WILLSBORO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO