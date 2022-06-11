ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago cop who struggled with Black woman on beach resigns

walls102.com
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Chicago officer shot in traffic stop released from hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who was shot during an attempted traffic stop last week has been released from the hospital. Officer Erik Moreno was greeted by fellow officers, who cheered as he left a Chicago hospital in a wheelchair Sunday afternoon. Moreno was shot June 5 as he and other officers in an unmarked squad car attempted to stop a vehicle they said was driving erratically on the city’s South Side, according to police. The officers followed the vehicle into an alley, where they say a man got out and began firing. Officers returned fire, injuring the man. Moreno was the third law enforcement officer shot in Chicago in the span of one week.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Judge tosses corruption case against Chicago-area contractor

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a public corruption case against a construction contractor even before the end of trial testimony. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Friday dismissed a charge of wire fraud against Debra Fazio as part of an alleged $700,000 kickback scheme with the highway commissioner of Bloomingdale Township, near Chicago. Kennelly concluded that prosecutors had not proven that Fazio, owner of Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., knew of the plot or participated in it. The highway commissioner at the time, Robert Czernek, pleaded guilty in March to fraudulently accepting $280,000 in kickbacks. He agreed to cooperate with the government in prosecuting Fazio and her boyfriend, Mario Giannini, a longtime Bulldog employee. The case continues against Giannini.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, dies at 76

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76. A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said. Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan was widely viewed as a tough administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail politics. Ryan won the first of two terms as state attorney general in 1994. He was the Republican nominee in an unsuccessful 2002 run for governor and failed to get much attention in a 2010 gubernatorial comeback attempt.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
walls102.com

Spring Valley Fire Department chills Boy Scout day camp

SPRING VALLEY – The week-long Boy Scout day camp being held at St. Bede Academy received some welcome relief from the heat on Tuesday thanks to the Spring Valley Fire Department. The campers were treated to a spray down of cold water thanks to the Spring Valley Fire Department, who used engine 212 to mist the nearly two dozen attendees.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
walls102.com

Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of midwest

CHICAGO (AP) – More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. According to the Matt Friedlein of the National Weather Service on Thursday night into the weekend we’ll see a dryer air mass that will bring some relief from the humid air. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Wednesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Bridge work in Ottawa begins Tuesday

OTTAWA – Repairs to the Illinois 23/71 Bridge will begin on Tuesday. Work will consist of removing and replacing the bridge expansion joints, deck slab patching, and structural repair. One lane will remain open during the $2.6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by fall. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Streator officials eye two ambulance service proposals

STREATOR – Streator city officials have narrowed down two proposals for ambulance services. Council members sat down to review proposals from two outside ambulance service personnel providers, Paramedic Services of Illinois and American Medical Response, Inc. as well as in-house services with the Streator Fire Department, on Tuesday night at a committee meeting.
STREATOR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
walls102.com

Swap Shop 6/14/22

GARAGE SALE 97 N. 43rd Rd. (1.5 miles West of CVS) Mendota. Multi-family Garage Sale Friday June 17th 8am-4pm and Saturday June 18th 8am-1pm. Children’s clothing and shoes NB-young adult, antique dining room table/chairs with matching buffet, vanity set, bookshelves, housewares, bicycles, toys, etc. Everything priced to sell. Something for everyone!
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Real Estate taxes for LaSalle County residents due in July

OTTAWA – Property owners across LaSalle County should be receiving their real estate tax bills in the mail this week. The due date for the first half installment will be July 7th, with the entire bill due on September 7th. Payment can be made by phone, online at LaSalleCountyTreasurer.com, local banks, by mail, or at the drop box located outside the governmental complex on East Etna Road in Ottawa.
OTTAWA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy