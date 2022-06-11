Chicago cop who struggled with Black woman on beach resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who was shot during an attempted traffic stop last week has been released from the hospital. Officer Erik Moreno was greeted by fellow officers, who cheered as he left a Chicago hospital in a wheelchair Sunday afternoon. Moreno was shot June 5 as he and other officers in an unmarked squad car attempted to stop a vehicle they said was driving erratically on the city’s South Side, according to police. The officers followed the vehicle into an alley, where they say a man got out and began firing. Officers returned fire, injuring the man. Moreno was the third law enforcement officer shot in Chicago in the span of one week.

