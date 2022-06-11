ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park Lending Portable Induction Cooktops to Residents

By Source of the Spring Staff
 4 days ago
Takoma Park residents can now borrow portable induction cooktops for up to two weeks, as part of the City’s 2035 net-zero emissions goals. “Induction stoves, unlike gas stoves, use electricity and emit no on-site greenhouse gases,” the City said in a press release. “A reduction in the level of greenhouse gases...

