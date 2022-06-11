One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

An Angola man who allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone is facing several charges after a head-on collision on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred shortly after 7 am, when 49-year-old John Lemke was driving a pickup truck that struck a construction vehicle that was pulling a trailer. Four occupants of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to Brooks Memorial for evaluation, while the other occupants refused treatment. Lemke was also injured and transported to the Dunkirk based hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Lemke's license was found to have ten New York State suspensions and revocations. He's been cited for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree alcohol related, switched plates, unsafe passing, failure to keep right and other traffic violations. Lemke will appear in Charlotte Town Court at a later date.

ANGOLA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO