Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

The suspects who were involved in a bank robbery in North Collins last month are now in custody. Erie County Sheriff's deputies assisted the FBI and a municipal police department with information that resulted in the arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, the individuals are believed to have been involved in a multi-state criminal operation that included a total of 15 bank robberies in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana, including the robbery at Community Bank in North Collins on May 3rd. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after they led law enforcement officers on a 50-mile high-speed chase. The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.
