Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

The 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed ten people at a Buffalo supermarket now faces multiple federal charges unsealed Wednesday. Federal prosecutors charged Payton Gendron with committing a hate crime resulting in death and a hate crime involving bodily injury. He's also charged with using a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, a charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty. The criminal complaint said Gendron's motive for the mass shooting "was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks." At Gendron's home the FBI said it found handwritten notes apologizing to his family but also saying he had to do it for the future of the white race. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says Gendron will make an initial appearance in court Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO