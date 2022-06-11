ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 in serious condition after wrong-way crash on Interstate 35

By Jack Anstine
 4 days ago
One person is in serious condition after an overnight crash involving four vehicles Friday night on Interstate 35 in Clay County.

Around 10:22 p.m. Friday a 34-year-old male was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Hyundai struck three vehicles traveling south on Interstate 35 just north of Chouteau Trafficway.

The male driver of the Hyundai Sonata is in serious condition. One other driver involved in the crash has moderate injuries following the crash, while another has minor, according to MSHP.

