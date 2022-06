After missing David Bakhtiari for nearly the entire 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers hope their star offensive tackle is fully ready for the upcoming campaign. Per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, head coach Matt LaFleur was hopeful, but not 100 percent certain the three-time Pro Bowler will be available for training camp next month.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO