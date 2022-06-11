ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Outdoors 6/11/22: “Laws” & “Rules”

By sjohnston
 4 days ago

Update from Sportsman’s Roundtable, where to...

Indiana State Senator Calls on Gov. Holcomb to Suspend Gas Tax

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana State Senator has called on Governor Eric Holcomb to suspend the state gas tax. Michael Griffin (D-Highland) made the request as gas prices have soured to over $5 per gallon nationwide. “While I am most appreciative of the Governor’s attention to inflation relief, I fear...
Indiana farmer tells story to bridge disconnect

June 14, 2022 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Farmer, Indiana, News. Farmers continue to share their story about enhancing sustainability and productivity on the farm. East Central Indiana farmer Aaron Chalfant says his advice to other growers is, “you have to get uncomfortable. That’s the one thing I’ve learned through Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and Purdue University—you must be uncomfortable. They say the number one fear for a lot of people is public speaking. Put yourself out there and tell your story.”
5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
Missing Indiana girl found in semi with 41-year-old Kentucky man

A Kentucky man is being charged with rape and kidnapping after a missing Indiana girl was found with him in Ohio County, according to authorities. Missing Indiana girl found in semi with 41-year-old Kentucky man. A Kentucky man is being charged with rape and kidnapping after a missing Indiana girl...
Keep costs and temperatures low, AC tips from experts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – HVAC and energy experts weigh in on how you can save money during the hottest sections of summer. With the impending heat wave this weekend we talked to some experts on how to save money while cooling your house. Tracy Warner, the communications director...
Expert: Indiana governor's proposed tax rebate could add fuel to inflation fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to give back about $1 billion to taxpayers to help battle inflation, but some experts are skeptical about the plan. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a plan that would give every Hoosier taxpayer about $225 in addition to the $125 they are already getting in automatic refunds, according to a press release from his office.
What Are The Most Extreme Temperatures On Record In Indiana?

Hot enough for ya? It’s about to get hotter. Indianapolis hasn’t reached a 90 degree day yet this year but that is about to change. WISH TV reports,. “A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
A Southern Indiana utility warns rolling blackouts possible during heat wave this week

BROWNSTOWN Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana utility company warns with extremely high temperatures on the way this week, there's a possibility of rolling blackouts. Jackson County REMC was told by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, MISO, an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, that there is a possibility of rolling blackouts in the Kentuckiana region.
