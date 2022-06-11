Troopers: 1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Chesterfield County on Friday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to U.S. Highway 1 near Old Creek Road around 10:50 p.m. for a crash between a Freightliner tractor truck and a Honda CRV.

A passenger in the Honda CRV was killed in the crash, SCHP said. The drivers of both vehicles were hurt and taken to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers said the Honda was traveling west on U.S. Highway 1 and the tractor truck was headed north on Old Creek Road about four miles south of McBee.

Troopers said the tractor trailer driver did not stop at a stop sign on Old Creek Road and hit the Honda CRV.

An investigation is still ongoing, SCHP said.

