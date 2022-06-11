ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — Here's What Finally Helped

MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let's face it: We know wrinkles are inevitable at some point, but it can be a bit jarring when you see those first few fine lines...

www.mindbodygreen.com

shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The One Serum You Should Add To Your Skincare Routine For Glowing Skin Over 40

As we age, we may encounter a number of health and beauty issues, from thinning hair to dark spots. One common concern for women over 40 is dull, dry skin. If you’re worried about losing your natural glow over the years, don’t fret! There are many skincare solutions out there that can keep your complexion looking more youthful than ever—including one lesser known serum ingredient that will fit perfectly into your everyday regimen.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist: Why I Love Polyphenols & How To Get More In Your Diet

You've probably heard about the potential benefits of drinking green tea, adding some olive oil to your diet, and eating your vegetables. Did you know that part of the reason for these recommendations has to do with compounds called polyphenols? Polyphenols are found in lots of plant-based foods and have been found to have numerous benefits for health.
NUTRITION

