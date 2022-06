Bitcoin is once again leading the market in the most recent descent into the red. This has seen the pioneer digital asset fall to 18-month lows and it has taken the rest of the market down with it. In such climes, it is usually advised that investors remain calm but that is easier said than done. Bitcoin which looked poised to visit the mid-2020 levels has not formed any kind of support and as such the market continues to wonder if the worse is yet to come.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO