For the second time in the past week, another drowning has been reported in Toledo Bend Reservoir. Toledo Bend Outdoors in the Pendleton Harbor Community reports that on Sunday evening emergency responders were sent to the area of Lowe’s Creek off of Highway 83 East when a person was found unresponsive in the water, and a Justice of the Peace was requested to the scene.

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO