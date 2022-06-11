ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Burglary reported at Nashville adult toy store

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f93Yo_0g7fVWgL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after an adult toy store was reportedly burglarized early Saturday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the burglary happened at 12:15 a.m. at Jenna’s Adult Toy Box located at 2805 Nolensville Pike.

12 men arrested in undercover sex trafficking operation in Nashville

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case. No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Body pulled from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, a body was found in the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire officials told News4 they received a report of something floating in the water that resembled a person. NFD crews were then dispatched to 700 1st Ave North. Upon arrival, crews...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Alleged domestic dispute in Germantown ends in fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday. Metro Police on the scene told News4 the event occurred at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Monroe Street. MNPD said on Twitter that it reportedly involved a domestic incident between a 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Metro Nashville Police#Nashville Authorities#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnsradio.com

Quick Change Scam ends with Alleged Theft of $1,000

What appears to have been a quick-change scam ended with a Walmart customer allegedly stealing $1,000. The incident was reported at the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway late last month. Now, MPD Detectives need assistance identifying a person of interest in the 'quick cash scam' fraud . Evidently, the customer...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

2 injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two men were shot during a drug deal in South Nashville Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened at 6:40 p.m.. at the Stop 1 Express market, located in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to police, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy