Burglary reported at Nashville adult toy store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after an adult toy store was reportedly burglarized early Saturday morning.
According to Metro Nashville Police, the burglary happened at 12:15 a.m. at Jenna's Adult Toy Box located at 2805 Nolensville Pike.
Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case. No injuries were reported.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
