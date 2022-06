On June 11, a series of presentations were hosted at the Consensus 2022 convention in Austin, Texas. The DAO House was a space for Consensus attendees to learn about decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and the event spotlighted many of the most innovative and creative communities and builders in this rapidly expanding space. One of the segments was a presentation on DAOs and next-generation frameworks given by DAO expert Natalie Salemink, CEO of Prismatic, a DAO spin-up and tooling project. Salemink is also the founder of Skadi Labs, a venture studio building DAO-tooling companies.

