Habitat for Humanity partners with local foundation to build two houses today

Habitat for Humanity volunteers lend a hand

DAYTON — Today the Reynolds Associate Foundation will partner with Habitat for Humanity to build two houses for local families.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., the foundation will kick off the builds in the parking lot of the Reynolds and Reynolds Dayton Headquarters.

According to a release, there will be around 200 volunteers coming to build the two homes.

>>Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in Sidney; keys given to family

Crews will wrap up for the day around noon.

Dave Mauch, Development Director at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, said in the release, “Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton is thrilled to continue our partnership with Reynolds and Reynolds again in 2022. The partnership allows us to finish the wall panels for two Habitat homes in the span of a few hours. Typically, it would take a few weeks to complete the same amount of work on one of our build sites.”

This is the seventh time the Reynolds Associate Foundation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build homes here in the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group