Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire in the City of Binghamton shortly after midnight on June 15 that has left a child and three adults injured. Binghamton Fired Department Duty Chief Michael Griffis says crews were initially called with a report of a fire at a house at 58 Gerard Avenue but that was later corrected to list the location of the fire at a two-family home at 127 Walnut Street.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO