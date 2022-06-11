Target’s New Tabitha Brown Collection Is In Stores Now

Pulling out all the stops for festival fashion is a tale as old as time (or at least as old as the indie sleaze era) and as social media has grown, so has our need to show off sparkly, showstopping outfits while jumping from stage to stage in random fields and parks. Unfortunately for us plus-size attendees, some of the best festival looks flogged on fast fashion sites either don’t come in our size or would get us arrested if we tried to wear them.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO