A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO