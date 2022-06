RALEIGH – Nineteen rural communities from across the state have been selected to participate in a unique new program to increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program, a pilot initiative from the Commerce Department involving Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, welcomed its first cohort of participants in Boone on May 24.

