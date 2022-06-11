ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Technical Tidbits 6/11: Tech baseball season ends

By CK Mura
fromtherumbleseat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team's postseason run ended with a 9-6 loss to Tennesse on Sunday night. With that, we can almost say it’s officially that time of year when the college sports world begins to slow down to a screeching halt. To wrap up this past week, we’ve...

www.fromtherumbleseat.com

Comments / 0

 

fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football 2022 Breakout Players: Leo Blackburn

There’s great optimism within the fanbase that Chip Long will birth a new wave of offensive production. He may well have the recipe, but what about the ingredients? We’ve identified over the past few off-seasons that a consistent weakness for Georgia Tech has been the lack of a game breaker on the outside. Last year, Georgia Tech’s two most efficient pass catchers were Kyric McGowan and Jahmyr Gibbs, both of whom did most of their damage operating in the middle of the field. Malachi Carter and Adonicas Sanders were the primary outside targets, but neither was consistently efficient or explosive.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Marsh siblings, both Buford graduates, continue success in respective sports

Buford is no stranger to producing top athletes, and this includes the brother-sister duo of Brandon and Erin Marsh. Both siblings had strong performances in their respective sports this past weekend. On Friday, June 10, Brandon, who is a Major League Baseball player with the Anaheim Angels, had his first...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Grayson's Leeiah Davis making HBCU history with signing to Fisk University

As a Level 10 club gymnast, Leeiah Davis competes among the elites. And when her collegiate career begins, she’ll join other elite gymnasts in the NCAA history books. Davis, 17, who recently graduated from Grayson High School, signed in early May to compete at Fisk University, which in February announced it would be the first HBCU in the country to launch a women’s gymnastics program.
GRAYSON, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Atlanta is a bustling southern metropolis with a wealth of historical and cultural significance. Its important role in the civil war and civil rights movement has spawned fascinating memorials, museums, and cultural centers. Atlanta’s cultural bounty goes far beyond museums with a vibrant culinary scene that showcases both traditional and...
ATLANTA, GA
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trilith Breaks Ground on Innovative, Transformative Boutique Hotel Set to Open in Fall 2023

Hotel will feature over 200 rooms, suites and extended stay units with signature restaurant, rooftop bar, wine shop, culinary theatre and 9,000 square feet of event space. Trilith Development, in partnership with Mainsail Lodging & Development and Development Ventures Group, Inc. announced ground has been broken on an innovative boutique hotel that will serve as a flagship destination in Trilith. The hotel will be located in the heart of the Town at Trilith, an unparalleled 235-acre, internationally inspired town in Fayetteville, Georgia located adjacent to Trilith Studios.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
TravelNoire

Every Sunday is Carnival At Rum Punch Brunch Experience in Atlanta, GA

For over 20 years Atlanta has been on top of the music scene, giving us countless stars in Hip Hop and R&B music, from Babyface and Usher to Outkast, T.I., 2Chainz, and Future. I’ve never been to a city that had so many nightclubs for Hip Hop and R&B music going on at the same time each day of the week. But in recent years, there’s been a heavy influence of West Indian culture slowly creeping into the fold of Atlanta nightlife and party scene. At the forefront of this movement is the event, Rum Punch Brunch.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood

Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams wants to make average teacher salary $75,000 in Georgia

TUCKER, Ga. - The issue of teacher pay has made its way into the race for Georgia governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams proposed a plan to raise the average salary of a Georgia teacher to $75,000 per year. The pay increase would be spread out over four years and cost more than $400 million per year, Abrams' campaign says.
GEORGIA STATE
Lifewnikk

Atlanta, Ga Best Rated Hair Salons

Stylists from across the country have migrated to Atlanta, Ga., because of its high demand for unique and talented stylists. If you are someone who loves to rock the natural style, someone who enjoys protective hairstyles such as braids, or if you are someone who is into a pop of color, you can find it here. Convenience also plays a role in the fact that stylists are no longer overbooking and have made booking appointments online simple and quick.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dawsonville (GA)

If you’re in search of places to explore in Georgia, then Dawsonville is an excellent place of interest for a visit as there are quite some unique and fun things to do in Dawsonville, GA. From beautiful parks to exceptional views of mountains like Appalachia and Blue Ridge to...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper Gunna posted on social media maintaining his innocence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Gunna posted to Instagram maintaining his innocence on his 29th birthday Tuesday. Gunna and Young Thug were arrested last month after their names appeared on an indictment charging them and 26 other people with gang-related criminal activity. The nearly 100-page indictment accuses Gunna was...
ATLANTA, GA

