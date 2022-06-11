ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating shooting at Warren apartments

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting at the Stonegate Place Apartments.

It happened just before 11:45 p.m. Friday. The apartment complex is located near the intersection of Tod and Robert avenues on the northwest side of the city.

According to a call log from the Trumbull County 911 Center, two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Several people who called 911 described hearing a number of gunshots.

Dispatcher: “Trumbull County 911.”
Caller: “Yes, there’s been multiple shots fired at the Stonegate Apartments.”

Caller: “There was like 12 gunshots in Stonegate Apartments in Warren.”

Detectives continue to investigate.

