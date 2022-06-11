ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Small rain chances, warm temperatures precede work week heat wave

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning and welcome to the weekend! If you live north of 460, the ground may be a little wet first thing this morning. We had some showers overnight up that way. Most of us stayed dry overnight, but a few locations...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

Stay cool! Tracking intense heat, scattered storms at times this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat is no joke these next few days. A strong area of high pressure leads to sinking air, which allows the temperature to sky-rocket. While there may be a few morning showers Monday, a west wind takes over and sends highs in to the upper 80s in the mountains and low to mid 90s elsewhere.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

What’s a derecho, and did we see another one hit our area?

ROANOKE, Va. – There are certain weather buzzwords that catch people’s attention. In our area, derecho became one of them after June of 2012. First, what’s a derecho? Taken straight from Your Local Weather Authority’s weather glossary:. Derecho: A widespread storm that produces damaging straight-line winds....
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke Valley will experience strange weather patterns during the next week

Star City residents will be in for a hot, sticky, stormy seven days. Weather reports from WSLS 10 News indicate that the Roanoke Valley will be experiencing some strange weather patterns during the next week. It's not anything that we have not been through before but it's always good to be able to prepare in advance. Beginning on Saturday there will be an upper-level disturbance, that approaches from the west and will bring showers and storms. Like earlier in the week the precipitation will be random and not rain all day. Some areas might be missed altogether but most locations will get at least a little precipitation with possible heavier downpours. The good news is there are not expected to be any torrential downpours.
ROANOKE, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday June 12, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-WVZ042>044-507-508-131830- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 226 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO...
WSLS

Biggest heat in nearly two years on the way this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, but we’re getting a taste of summertime heat and humidity this upcoming week!. In fact, it could be so hot that record highs will be in jeopardy on a few...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford house hit by lightning

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in the Goode area of Bedford was damaged by lightning Tuesday afternoon. Bedford Fire was called to the 200 block Longhill Road. After determining there was no fire, crews started overhaul procedures, including removing loose bricks from the chimney and cover a hole in the roof caused by the strike.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can score a free T-shirt for cleaning up trash along the Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. – Taking care of the environment and keeping the Roanoke River clean is the goal of the new Protect the Blueway: Trash for T-Shirt Program. You can show your love for the Roanoke River by picking up a bag of trash on your next river float or greenway walk. Once you clean up any trash that you see, you will receive a free “Protect the Blueway” shirt from Roanoke Mountain Adventures.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Restaurant closed following weekend fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A city restaurant is closed following a fire that occurred Sunday night. The fire occurred at the Silk Thai restaurant on Fontaine Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say it started in the basement and caused minimal damage to the building. No injuries have been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Blue Ridge Parkway Projects Near Roanoke Scheduled to Conclude Soon

National Park Service officials have announced that multiple road projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke are scheduled to be complete in the coming months. Specifically, the rehabilitation of the Roanoke River Bridge, at Milepost 114.7, is expected to be finished in June; and repairs needed to stabilize slope failures near mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to conclude by the end of September.
ROANOKE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Losing the race with old age

For most of my life, luck has ruled. I survived a serious helicopter crash five decades ago, a serious car wreck several years earlier and a motorcycle encounter with a cow in 2012 that doctors felt should have killed me or, at least, left me with serious brain trauma and a lower amputated right leg.
ROANOKE, VA
rumble.com

Big Buck Rescued From Entanglement

Occurred on September 10, 2021 / Moneta, Virginia, U. Info from Licensor: "Two Virginia bucks were discovered tangled in paracord in September of 2021, right before the hunting season began. This was likely a result of a buck rubbing his antlers on a tree that had paracord hanging out of a tree stand. When the bucks started fighting they got tangled and stuck together. When they were discovered, the smaller of the two bucks had already died from exhaustion. After getting the paracord cut from the larger buck, we were told by a state biologist that he likely wouldn’t make it because of the stress he endured. However, we continued to get pictures of the buck on a trail camera throughout the rest of the hunting season and he was healthy. We found his sheds months later."
MONETA, VA
WSLS

How people around Southwest Virginia are commemorating Flag Day

FOREST, Va. – People around the Commonwealth are honoring Flag Day. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. Holley Insurance is helping paint the region red, white and blue again with its fourth annual flag exchange. From...
FOREST, VA

