Ithaca Police are investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred Monday night at around 9 o’clock. Investigators say they didn’t learn about the incident until Tuesday afternoon after a resident reported they were walking with another person near the intersection of South Albany and Wood streets when someone in a dark-colored Honda SUV drove by and fired a gun at the two. One of the pedestrians was struck in the arm by what is believed to have been a BB gun. No injuries were reported.

ITHACA, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO