ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Person suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting in Durham neighborhood

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said one person was shot at the...

www.wral.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Police searching for homicide suspect after shooting in Chapel Hill neighborhood

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting in a Chapel Hill neighborhood. Police are looking for Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Ezzard Charles Stroud, Jr., 50. Stroud was found shot to death in his home on Creel Street early Friday morning.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit in Raleigh, driver arrested for DWI

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was arrested after a pedestrian crash Tuesday night on Chapel Hill Road. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. between Corporate Center Drive and Nowell Road, near Hillsborough Street. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man was hit and was transported to a hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

2 suffer gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount, police confirm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men suffered gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount on Tuesday in what police are saying are related crimes. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Rocky Mount Police Department first responded to the 500 block of Smith Street to find Rico Battle, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Overturned garbage truck shuts down Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a garbage truck shut down a Raleigh road for hours Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred on New Hope Road near its intersection with Skycrest Drive just after noon. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said at least one passenger vehicle...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Police release photos after Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week. The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Police conducted...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian struck in Raleigh, entire direction of Capital Boulevard closed

Raleigh, N.C. — An entire direction of Capital Boulevard was closed Monday morning following a pedestrian crash. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. near the Calvary Drive intersection. All northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed between Calvary Drive and New Hope Road. Police said one person was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy