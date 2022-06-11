Person suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting in Durham neighborhood

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is searching for a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting in a Chapel Hill neighborhood. Police are looking for Nathaniel Shamone Byrd, 41, of Chapel Hill, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Ezzard Charles Stroud, Jr., 50. Stroud was found shot to death in his home on Creel Street early Friday morning.

