Tata Consultancy Services’ Digital Solution Empowers New York Businesses to Achieve Sustainability Goals and Reduce Energy Costs by Optimizing Energy Consumption. Tata Consultancy Services announced that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has qualified TCS Clever Energy as a transformative digital solution for real time monitoring, analyzing, and modeling of energy consumption in buildings. This means New York businesses can leverage TCS’ award-winning energy and emission management solution with NYSERDA’s generous cost-sharing incentive to shrink their carbon footprint, positively impact their communities, and save money on energy costs.

13 HOURS AGO