Heat wave on the way

 4 days ago

Temperatures will be heating up for the weekend. Rain chances will be low Saturday and Sunday, and afternoon highs will be surging up. Mid and upper 80s expected Saturday afternoon with low and mid-90s Sunday. A couple of storms possible each day, but rain chances remain slim.

If any storms develop Sunday, they could be strong. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in effect Sunday for areas along and north of I-40.

Near record highs and high humidity levels are in store for next week. Dangerous heat is possible so make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.

