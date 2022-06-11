WATCH: Sadio Mané's Best Goals And Moments For Liverpool

Sadio Mané will leave Liverpool as a bonafide legend. He picked up a total of six trophies during his six years at the club, including a European Cup and Premier League title.

Sadio Mané is expected to leave Liverpool after six, highly successful years as a Red. He will leave a legend. He will leave as one of Liverpool’s all-time best forward players.

We wish him well on the next chapter of his journey and will forever hold him close to our hearts because of moments like these…

IMAGO / Sportimage

14 August 2016: Liverpool 4 Arsenal 3

Jürgen Klopp started the Senegalese winger on the right side of the attack for his first Premier League appearance against Arsenal.

He quickly showed what he’d bring to the club over the next six years with a brilliant weaving run past Arsenal’s defense, culminating with a fierce finish.

19 December 2016: Everton 0 Liverpool 1

Mané put a dagger through Everton hearts on 94’ back in 2016.

Daniel Sturridge took a shot from outside the box that hit the post, and the Liverpool winger reacted first to secure victory for the Red half of Merseyside late on.

26 May 2018: Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half after a dark arts challenge by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.

The Reds fought back from a one goal deficit after Dejan Lovren nodded a corner down, and Mané stuck the ball in the back of the net.

Unfortunately, Liverpool lost the final to Madrid, but Mané showed his grit in the game and would be back to pick up the trophy a year later.

13 March 2019: Bayern Munich 1 Liverpool 3

Mané’s performance at the Allianz Arena might be his best in a Liverpool shirt. In the first half, he left Manuel Neuer for dead with a brilliant turn before chipping the ball into the back of the net.

The Senegalese winger terrorized Bayern Munich’s defense for most of the game and notched in another goal in the process.

2 November 2019: Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2

Liverpool were desperate to get their hands on the Premier League trophy in the season following their sixth Champions League triumph.

In November, it looked like Aston Villa were going to make a serious dent in their title hopes, but Mané came up with a stoppage-time winner to maintain Liverpool’s cushion in the title race.

16 April 2022: Manchester City 2 Liverpool 3

Liverpool came up against Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup last season. The Reds battered the Citizens in the first half with help from a tenacious Mané.

The Liverpool winger chased down City’s keeper Zack Steffen to bundle in the game’s second goal. A little later, he notched in the third to help Liverpool on their way to their second Wembley final win of the season.

In addition to the above highlights, Mané came up big for Liverpool’s Super Cup win over Chelsea. He scored both of Liverpool’s goals before the Reds won the tie on penalties.

Mané also won the Golden Boot for the 2018/19 season, sharing it with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

In the Senegalese’s last season as a Red, he competed in the Africa Cup of Nations and led the Lions to their first final glory. He also helped them advance to the World Cup for the third time in their history.

Mané picked up six trophies during his six-year stay on Merseyside— every possible major title. He leaves a legend and will always be a Red.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |