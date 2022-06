Web3 venture Krew Studios has released further details about its much-hyped NFT avatar project Pastel World, both in a lengthy Twitter thread and freshly-updated litepaper. The startup, which was behind the smash-hit NFT collection MASKS from actor/artist Jordi Mollà, describes Pastel World as the “most ambitious project released by the Krew Universe to date,” one whose multi-chain model will “pave the way for future collaborations” with emerging crypto communities.

