The U.S., France and NATO promise more military and political support for Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders in the east of the country. The invasion is posing major challenges for Ukraine, including how to evacuate citizens from a bombarded eastern city, how to recapture Russian-seized territory, and how to clear massive minefields the size of the U.S. state of Arizona. In spite of those challenges, some Ukrainians are finding new opportunities to dance and laugh at home and abroad.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO