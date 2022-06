The Baltimore Orioles could be headed to Tennessee, according to a lawsuit filed in Baltimore County by one of two sons of team owner Peter Angelos. Louis Angelos, the younger of the two sons, sued his brother, John Angelos, and his mother (Georgia) over control of the team, the Baltimore Banner reported. According to Louis Angelos, John Angelos has taken control of the team even though their father intended for them to share power once he stepped back from management due to health issues.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO