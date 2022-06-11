ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadesboro, NC

1 dead after shooting at Wadesboro apartment complex, police say

 4 days ago
WADESBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Wadesboro Friday night, the Wadesboro Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the Oak Hill Apartment Complex. A victim had been transported to a local hospital where they passed away, police said....

