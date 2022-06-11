ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Top cornerback prospect includes Buckeyes in trimmed list

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton is doing a good job recruiting Ellis Robinson. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Top cornerback prospect includes Buckeyes in trimmed list

Ohio State defensive backs coach Tim Walton has been doing a good job on the recruiting trail since he joined the Buckeyes staff. One of his top 2024 targets, Ellis Robinson IV, is one step closer to making a decision. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback trimmed his list of schools still in contention to 10, and the Buckeyes were included.

Ohio State was joined by Miami, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Florida. The next step is to narrow his list to five programs by January.

“I really already have most of the offers that I wanted,” Robinson told On3’s Chad Simmons. “So, that’s why I wanted to do a top 10. I feel like I’m kind of in the middle of the recruiting process. They showed me the most interest out of all the schools I had offers from. I just felt closer with the coaches at these schools more than anything.”

Robinson has no visit to Ohio State scheduled. He “definitely will be back at Georgia and Alabama,” but he told Simmons he wants to get to other schools he’s not visited first, though. He has already visited Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Ohio State hosting five-star defensive lineman for official visit

Matayo Uiagalelei has been at the top of the Buckeyes defensive line board since he camped with Larry Johnson last summer. A year later, Ohio State will be first up in a line of elite programs hoping to impressing Uiagalelei. Following his Buckeyes visit this weekend, Uiagalelei will be at USC next weekend and Oregon the weekend after.

The No. 19 overall player in the class of 2023 and the brother of current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo Uiagalelei has been high on the Buckeyes because of Johnson and the success of the Ohio State program.

Ohio State has a chance to grow that relationship this weekend by making a big impression on the five-star defensive lineman.

ICYMI: Buckeyes announce release date for ticket packages, single games

The athletic department announced Thursday that dates are set for the release of certain ticketing packages and single-game ticket sales. Most of the ticket-buying process will be complete at the end of June.

Ohio State is introducing build-your-own mini-plans for the season, featuring a three-game option with a price starting at $166 per ticket. Those options will begin on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Single-game ticket sales for the general public will begin June 24 — while the Ohio State Alumni Association members will be able to begin the presale process on June 21, three days before the general public will have a chance to get tickets to Buckeyes games.

Single-game tickets will start as low as $42 and will vary across price zones and opponents.

The Buckeyes have a loaded slate of home games this fall. They’ll host Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan. They only have four road games this season, all of which will come in October and November during the Big Ten schedule.

Ohio State Star’s Younger Brother Shines At Buckeye Football Camp

Kesean Henderson, the younger brother of Ohio State standout TreVeyon Henderson, is a big-time college football prospect as well. Kesean got to work out with Tony Alford and the Buckeye staff at Tuesday’s Ohio State camp. Will he follow in his brother’s footsteps to Columbus?. Bill Greene of...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State world reacts to Marcus Freeman comments

You can’t have a rivalry without a rival and new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is making himself really known among Ohio State Buckeye fans. Freeman, who is an Ohio State grad and worked as a grad assistant there in 2010, took a pot shot at his former school’s lack of academic prowess during an interview with CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.
Who’s Next To Commit To Ohio State After A Big Recruiting Weekend?

Ohio State just wrapped up one big weekend of official visits, and has another one on deck. So which elite high school football player will be the next to commit to the Buckeyes?. Alex Gleitman, host of the Around The Oval podcast and the author of the A-Deck column, joins...
whbc.com

OHSAA Fall Sports Divisional Breakdowns Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week. The following Stark County schools made moves...
2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
Kenyon College changes nickname to Owls

Following 6,914 submitted ballots, Kenyon announced its new moniker will be the Owls. The name Owls is inspired by the Kokosing River, a beloved feature of its campus. Kokosing loosely translates to “River of Little Owls” – a tribute to the many species of owls living in the area. A school release said, “Like Kenyon athletes, owls are intelligent, perceptive and fierce. We have, in our Kenyon way, been singing their praises for years in Kokosing Farewell.”
The Spectrum: Jan. 6 hearings; Ohio’s upcoming primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reentered the spotlight this past week, with a hearing carried on primetime television, but will it change any minds? “We live in a deeply polarized society, polarized along partisan lines,” said Paul Beck, a political scientist with Ohio […]
Upper Arlington teacher, coach indicted on rape charges

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years. Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted […]
6 Essential Hot Dog Joints in Columbus

Located in a charming red, yellow and white concrete igloo on Brice Road, Bowzers serves up frankfurters of all kinds (from all-beef to venison to gator) and soft serve ice cream. Open since 2016, the stand has recently added covered outdoor seating and delivery through third-party apps. Bowzers fans can enjoy creative concoctions, with toppings such as Fritos, Slim Jims, ghost pepper cheese and house-made pickled carrots. 2936 Brice Road, Brice, 614-398-0364.
1 person killed, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash late Saturday night on the south side. Police said the crash happened just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday near State Route 104 east and mile marker 95. According to police,...
Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
