Scarlet Sunrise: Top cornerback prospect includes Buckeyes in trimmed list

Top cornerback prospect includes Buckeyes in trimmed list

Ohio State defensive backs coach Tim Walton has been doing a good job on the recruiting trail since he joined the Buckeyes staff. One of his top 2024 targets, Ellis Robinson IV, is one step closer to making a decision. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback trimmed his list of schools still in contention to 10, and the Buckeyes were included.

Ohio State was joined by Miami, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Florida. The next step is to narrow his list to five programs by January.

“I really already have most of the offers that I wanted,” Robinson told On3’s Chad Simmons. “So, that’s why I wanted to do a top 10. I feel like I’m kind of in the middle of the recruiting process. They showed me the most interest out of all the schools I had offers from. I just felt closer with the coaches at these schools more than anything.”

Robinson has no visit to Ohio State scheduled. He “definitely will be back at Georgia and Alabama,” but he told Simmons he wants to get to other schools he’s not visited first, though. He has already visited Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Ohio State hosting five-star defensive lineman for official visit

Matayo Uiagalelei has been at the top of the Buckeyes defensive line board since he camped with Larry Johnson last summer. A year later, Ohio State will be first up in a line of elite programs hoping to impressing Uiagalelei. Following his Buckeyes visit this weekend, Uiagalelei will be at USC next weekend and Oregon the weekend after.

The No. 19 overall player in the class of 2023 and the brother of current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo Uiagalelei has been high on the Buckeyes because of Johnson and the success of the Ohio State program.

Ohio State has a chance to grow that relationship this weekend by making a big impression on the five-star defensive lineman.

ICYMI: Buckeyes announce release date for ticket packages, single games

The athletic department announced Thursday that dates are set for the release of certain ticketing packages and single-game ticket sales. Most of the ticket-buying process will be complete at the end of June.

Ohio State is introducing build-your-own mini-plans for the season, featuring a three-game option with a price starting at $166 per ticket. Those options will begin on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Single-game ticket sales for the general public will begin June 24 — while the Ohio State Alumni Association members will be able to begin the presale process on June 21, three days before the general public will have a chance to get tickets to Buckeyes games.

Single-game tickets will start as low as $42 and will vary across price zones and opponents.

The Buckeyes have a loaded slate of home games this fall. They’ll host Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan. They only have four road games this season, all of which will come in October and November during the Big Ten schedule.

